Viksit Bharat and the brain drain dilemma

As India marches towards its ambitious goal of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, a critical challenge threatens this vision: the ongoing exodus of its brightest minds. The Union Budget for 2025-2026 must address this issue head-on if we are to transform the dream of a developed India into a reality. Will India rise to the challenge?

‘Viksit Bharat’ represents India’s goal of becoming a global powerhouse by 2047, with a strong economy, advanced infrastructure, and equitable society. As of 2023, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over $3.7 trillion.

The country has achieved an average GDP growth rate of 6.5%, making strides in sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and space research.

To reach the $10 trillion economy milestone by 2030, India needs to maintain an annual growth rate of over 8%. Innovation, powered by skilled professionals, is key to this growth. But the growing brain drain threatens to derail this trajectory. Can India realise its ambition without retaining its best minds?