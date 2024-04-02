Vladimir Putin’s new front in the Ukraine war is in the Balkans

He is also working to destabilise the shaky government of Bosnia-Herzegovina, which is divided into an odd tripartite presidency with one representative of each of the three major ethno-religious constituencies.

The most experienced political actor is Dodik, who is closely aligned with Moscow. Even a decade ago, he was telling me about the need for Republika Srpska to secede, which would effectively destroy the country.

His rump portion would then align with Serbia itself, creating a greater Serbian state, which Putin would happily endorse.

As retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, who was my plans officer at US European Command, has said, “This is the same type of challenge we dealt with a decade ago — Putin benefits from stirring the pot elsewhere in Europe, attempting to weaken NATO credibility and distract us from supporting Ukraine.”

Fortunately, the West has options. For the moment, the idea of deploying NATO battalions to Ukraine is unlikely. Thus increasing the level of troops deployed to Kosovo now, and getting ahead of the unrest Putin is trying to foment, is possible and makes strategic sense.

Doing so would be an example of an effective regional division of effort within the alliance: NATO countries in the Balkans and nearby (e.g., Greece and Italy) can focus on that region.

Eastern European and Nordic members can lead in the Ukraine effort. The big countries to the west — France, Germany, the UK and the US — have sufficient resources to be involved in both.