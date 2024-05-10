Walking back to school years

We all joined the boarding school for diverse reasons that ranged from: older siblings/cousins studied in the school; parents were in transferable jobs; self-discipline was instilled in a non-competitive atmosphere. My parents were in Assam, and in those days there were no English-medium schools to boast of, so most children in the OIL colony were sent to boarding schools or the mothers shifted to cities for their children’s education. When Dr Iyer, a family friend from Margherita, Assam, gave up his lucrative job and went to Rishi Valley as an administrator with his family, my parents admitted me there at the age of six. I was there till I completed ISC, and now we were gearing up for the Golden Jubilee!