Walking into surprises

<p>During my travels, I adore walking the most. It’s the best way to see more, absorb more. One shouldn’t rush but rather go slow for savouring what it offers, as William Wordsworth aptly described, 'Going for a walk is an invitation to surprise.'</p>.<p>Some years ago, while wandering in Melbourne, Australia, on a sunny morning, I planted my feet in a large park called the Fitzroy Gardens. Its fresh air and the green layers dotted with colourful flowers were too inviting. I paused when I spotted a charming Victorian house swarmed by tourists. Known as the ‘Cook’s Cottage’, I learnt that it belonged to the British explorer James Cook and was shipped all the way from England in the 1930s. I bought the ticket and landed myself in the old-world charm and dipped into its history. I felt my dancing elation, because I had least expected this rare museum from my saunter in the park.</p>.'I'm travelling with family': Passenger refuses to vacate reserved seat, video sparks debate over 'entitled behaviour'.<p>In the US, interstate train journeys are known for their long stops, perfect for those who embrace slow travel. One January, as our train made a two-hour stop in Fort Worth, Texas, I went for a stroll. Minutes away from the station was a bronze sculpture of John F Kennedy, where he had given one of his last public speeches, just a day before his assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Opposite was the Texas Hotel, where he had stayed. The stop became historic, thanks to my feet.</p>.<p>Once on a hot afternoon, I lost my way in Vancouver while finding the waterfront. But it had put me on a path that brought me to the famous laughing sculptures of English Bay. A week later in Seattle, a young man representing a hotel chain stopped me, promising me a nearly $100 debit card if I attend an hour-long loyalty programme lecture the following day. I did but didn’t sign for their exorbitant membership. Yet, I did receive my reward besides a delectable lunch with strangers. More than a decade ago, as I chose a quiet street in the Swiss town of Lucerne, I encountered Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya’s song shoot at a café. </p>.<p>Two Augusts ago, as I walked past Oslo’s historic Grand Hotel, the team members were serving warm scones and coffee on the street to mark their 150th anniversary. They were the best scones I ever had. Talking to the team members, I learnt the hotel is also home to Alfred Nobel Suite, where Nobel Peace Prize winners stay after their ceremony in nearby City Hall.</p>.<p>The best was five years ago when I was wandering along the lively waterfront restaurants in Cairns, where I came across a familiar face – a senior from school, Ram Sharan. He was taking a food order at a restaurant, which he still owns. He instantly welcomed me in, where I not only enjoyed dinner with him and his wife over rich conversations but also ended up staying with them the night. I cancelled my youth hostel booking. The reconnection was much more than a surprise.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>