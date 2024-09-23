Waqf Bill and the bogey of land jihad

It is in the national interest that all sections of society contribute equally to nation-building and economic prosperity. It is ironic that efforts to help Muslims appear and qualify in competitive examinations for careers, especially the one conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for entry into civil services, are labelled as UPSC jihad by today’s majoritarianism. They argue that Muslim candidates opt for Urdu language in the ‘mains’ exam; answer scripts are examined by Muslim teachers. This works to their advantage, enabling more Muslims to join IAS, IPS, and allied services. This fallacious argument is used to build a narrative that Muslims are conspiring to dominate these elite services. Nothing could be further from the truth. Muslims in these services are infinitesimal.