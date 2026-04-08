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War exposes cracks in US cover for allies

War exposes cracks in US cover for allies

A defiant Iran strains the US’s security architecture, forcing its allies to rethink their reliance on Washington
Vivek Mishra
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:36 IST
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