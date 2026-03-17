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War jolts EU’s autonomy push

War jolts EU’s autonomy push

Compliance with the US line is testing the bloc’s economy and plans for an independent geopolitical order.
K M Rakesh
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:16 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:16 IST
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