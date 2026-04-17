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War, oil, and poverty: Why India needs an Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0

War, oil, and poverty: Why India needs an Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0

For India, the implications are sobering: a reminder that development gains remain vulnerable to external shocks and that true self-reliance must go far beyond rhetoric.
D Jeevan Kumar
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:21 IST
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