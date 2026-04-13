Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Warning signs for democracy

Warning signs for democracy

When the State imposes identities on people, like in the case of SIR and transgender bill, the system becomes authoritarian
A V S Namboodiri
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:54 IST
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
DemocracyOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us