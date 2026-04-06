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Washington’s Tehran gamble

Washington’s Tehran gamble

The Iran war is not about poor tactics but a classic case of meticulous military planning being sidelined for political goals.
S K Saini
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:03 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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