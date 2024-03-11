Water famine in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru may not be facing such a dreadful situation right now, but it is experiencing a water crisis, evident in drying borewells and shortages in the supply of BWSSB water.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the borewell in his house, in an elitist locality, has also dried up. A few years ago, a study forecast that certain cities, including Bengaluru and Cape Town in South Africa, would run out of water.

Indeed, Cape Town was on the verge of such a crisis but overcame the danger through certain drastic measures. According to a 2018 Niti Aayog report, 40 per cent of the population would have no access to drinking water by 2030.