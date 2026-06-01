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We are getting too comfortable with AI, and this IPL season didn’t help

We are getting too comfortable with AI, and this IPL season didn’t help

What’s particularly concerning is the lack of oversight from regulators and consumer protection authorities, about the messaging emerging from these AI campaigns
Rohan Pai
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:53 IST
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