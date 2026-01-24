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‘We have dismantled jail mafias; some inmates out to derail our efforts’

‘We have dismantled jail mafias; some inmates out to derail our efforts’

Alok Kumar, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services), speaks about the range of reforms underway across the state’s prisons.
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Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:38 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:38 IST
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