We must jump in before laws are made

Why isn’t this done? Why are voters largely in the dark about what their elected representatives are about to do? In most cases, the answer is a disappointing one. Our netas don’t want us to get too close to their ‘governance’. They would also prefer not to be questioned by the media. Instead, they operate on the principle that once they have been elected, voters should leave it to them to do as they choose, and trust them unquestioningly. This reduces everything in representative democracy to nothing more than pressing a button on election day.