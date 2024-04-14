We need a strategy, not retorts, to deal with China

The key to dealing with China’s revanchism and hegemonic ambitions is to put a brake on its economy. The West’s mindless outsourcing of all manufacturing to China for decades allowed the latter to become the world’s second-largest economy. Now, the West must put the genie back in the bottle. Irrespective of who wins the US presidential elections in November, Washington will have to further tighten the economic screws on Beijing. Europe, too, will have to do the same and step back from the unsustainable trade relations the countries of the European Union have developed with Beijing. European car-makers, for instance, will have to redraw their strategies and supply chains if they are to protect their industry, especially in the face of China’s aggression in the electric vehicle markets.