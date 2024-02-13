We need to know how AI firms fight deepfakes

And why should they? Unlike other industries like pharmaceuticals, autos and food, AI companies have no regulatory obligation to divulge the details of their safety practices. They, like social media firms, can be as mysterious about that work as they want, and that will likely remain the case for years to come. Europe’s upcoming AI Act has touted “transparency requirements,” but it’s unclear if it will force AI firms to have their safety practices audited in the same way that car manufacturers and foodmakers do.

For those other industries, it took decades to adopt strict safety standards. But the world can’t afford for AI tools to have free rein for that long when they’re evolving so rapidly. Midjourney recently updated its software to generate images that were so photorealistic they could show the skin pores and fine lines of politicians. At the start of a huge election year when close to half the world will go the polls, a gaping, regulatory vacuum means AI-generated content could have a devastating impact on democracy, women’s rights, the creative arts and more.

Here are some ways to address the problem. One is to push AI companies to be more transparent about their safety practices, which starts with asking questions. When I reached out to OpenAI, Microsoft, Midjourney and others, I made the questions simple: how do you enforce your rules using software and humans, and how many humans do that work?