We want all performances streamed online. Love of art or greed?

I do not believe this demand for online broadcasts comes from love for the art or artist. It is a form of greed. We often go into a store and buy things we do not really need. Online buying has increased this compulsivity. Algorithms do twist our minds into buying, but we are also actively participating in the act of acquiring. We want possession of ‘it’ because it is available for sale. This is the same attitude that has overflowed into the domain of music. We want to have access to concerts happening anywhere at any time because we can. Whether we actually listen is immaterial.