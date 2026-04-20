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‘We will turn trauma into something beautiful’

‘We will turn trauma into something beautiful’

Recently, young people have rallied across continents to oust old-guard governments. While many have failed, Nepal’s new government promises to do things differently
International New York Times
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:55 IST
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