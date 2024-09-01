Weaker Centre, stronger country

Of course, there have been other suggestions in this column such as not wasting taxpayer money on semiconductor factories, the need for greater fiscal powers for state governments, and so on, that the Modi government has not acted upon. And some ideas such as the opposition to OPS go against my own party’s stand. It is a testament to India’s democratic ideals that policy ideas and suggestions for better governance can be adopted from all sides of the political circle. Democratic politics is the ultimate marketplace for peaceful resolution of social and administrative conflicts in a society.