Welcome changes in insurance regulations

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has done well to introduce some changes in its regulatory scheme which will make it more inclusive and useful to policy-holders. The new regulations require insurance companies to make two important changes in their products. One is to ensure that the insurers offer health insurance products to all age groups.

Till now, the maximum entry age was fixed at 65 years. The new rule would extend it further. The other provision reduces the maximum waiting period that insurers may impose on claims relating to pre-existing diseases from 48 months to 36 months. Shortening the waiting period will be useful to many policyholders because most of the health problems that they face are likely to be related to pre-existing conditions. Many persons who suffer from severe ailments like cancer, heart or renal failure and AIDS will benefit from the new provision.