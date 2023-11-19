Well, let the best team win!

The Skanda Purana narrates one such story of the divine sage Narada, who goes to Kailasa for his own (and our) entertainment. There, he gently coaxes Shiva and Parvati to play a game of dice. In the first round, Parvati loses to Shiva and has to give up the ornaments she had staked to him. In the second round though, Parvati wins, but Shiva refuses to give up the things he had staked -- his crescent moon, his necklace, and his pair of earrings. Both Narada and Bhringi, Shiva’s attendant, support Shiva, extolling his many virtues and arguing that he is, in fact, impossible to defeat. Parvati is furious at this point, tells Narada to be quiet, and even curses Bhringi for his impertinence. Then, she angrily takes away not just Shiva’s crescent moon, but his ornamental snakes and even his elephant-hide garment. The embarrassed Shiva requests her for his clothes back, but she laughs and refuses. He even tries to subject Parvati to the blaze of his third eye, but it appears to have no effect at all. Ultimately, Shiva goes away in a huff, and Parvati, who misses him, follows him in disguise to woo him back, and rather successfully, too.