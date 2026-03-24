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West Bengal polls a stress test for India’s federalism

The Election Commission’s actions in West Bengal raise troubling questions about constitutional overreach and the future of India’s federal balance
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:19 IST
West BengalIndiaMamata BanerjeeOpinionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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