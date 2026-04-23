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West Bengal Polls | TMC's quiet retirement of old Muslim power brokers

West Bengal Polls | TMC's quiet retirement of old Muslim power brokers

Three old models—cleric, strongman, patriarch—are fading; a new civil‑society type is emerging
Arghya Protim Bala
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:20 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:20 IST
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