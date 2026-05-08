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West Bengal, Tamil Nadu show limits of political consulting

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu show limits of political consulting

There are important messages in the political debacles faced by DMK and TMC. All parties now need to reassess what functions they can outsource and at what risk
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:25 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:25 IST
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Indian PoliticsOpinionTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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