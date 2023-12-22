Western media's demonising of Putin is running out of steam

The demonising of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which spread through the international media after Russia started its military operations in Ukraine, has run out of steam. The Western media is unable any longer to window dress the nearing end of the road for Ukraine. Russia’s pugnacious president is using this opportunity to bolster his image as a steady, determined, and unwavering fighter for protecting — even advancing his country’s core interests in a predominantly hostile global public relations environment for the Kremlin.

Here is an example. On December 6, the entire world — 198 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — was assembled in Dubai for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). Heads of state and government from the United Kingdom’s King Charles III to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just a couple of days earlier held the global stage in thrall attending the high-level segment of COP28. Their ministers were picking up the threads from the leaders and the world was focused on these deliberations to protect our planet.

In flew Putin escorted on his VVIP outfitted Ilyushin-96 aircraft escorted by four ultra-modern Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets. It was sight unseen in the decades since the Soviet Union ceased to be the ‘other’ superpower. Emiratis gazed in wonder at their sky as the UAE Air Force trailed the colours of the Russian national flag in their fly-past as a welcome gesture for Russia’s President. The huge international media gathered in Dubai — an estimated 15,000 journalists — was flummoxed and scrambled to make sense of what Putin was doing in the Gulf. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Putin’s second whistle-stop destination, kept the visit secret until it unfolded with the paraphernalia of a guard of honour and associated protocol. Putin hogged global headlines for the next two days.

The Western media gloated when Putin did not travel to Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit in August and insisted that he would have been arrested and tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he ventured to attend the summit. The same media said Putin’s days of international travel were over when he skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi. But when Putin went to the Gulf, he kept the media guessing, and led them like the Pied Piper in the famous German folk legend.