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What 2026 signals for 2029

What 2026 signals for 2029

Seshadri Chari reads between the lines on big national and international developments from his vantage point in the BJP and the RSS.
eshadri Chari
Seshadri Chari
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:24 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:24 IST
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