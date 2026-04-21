Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
What a failed bill says about the state of democracy

What a failed bill says about the state of democracy

Political noise is burying the women’s reservation discourse, amid signals of a weakening democratic order
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionCommentwomen reservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us