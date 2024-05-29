What Barack Obama understood about America: Thomas L Friedman

By Thomas L. Friedman
The conventional wisdom is that Donald Trump's trial over his alleged efforts to buy the silence of a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election is the least important of the cases against him. Politically that may be true. But more than any of the other cases, this one is revealing of a trend ailing America today: how much we've lost our moorings as a society.
How so? The environment offers a good answer. Almost 30 years ago I visited the Atlantic Forest in Brazil with a team from Conservation International, and its members taught me about all the amazing functions that mangroves -- those thickets of trees that often live underwater along tropical coastlines -- perform in nature. Mangroves filter toxins and pollutants through their extensive roots, they provide buffers against giant waves set off by hurricanes and tsunamis, they create nurseries for young fish to safely mature because their cabled roots keep out large predators, and they literally help hold the shoreline in place.
To my mind, one of the saddest things that has happened to America in my lifetime is how much we've lost so many of our mangroves. They are endangered everywhere today -- but not just in nature.
Our society itself has lost so many of its social, normative and political mangroves as well -- all those things that used to filter toxic behaviors, buffer political extremism and nurture healthy communities and trusted institutions for young people to grow up in and which hold our society together.
You see, shame used to be a mangrove. It used to be that if you were a candidate for president of the United States and it was alleged -- with a lot of evidence -- that you falsified business records to cover up sex with a porn star right after your wife had given birth to a child, you would lower your head in shame, drop out of the race and hide under the bed. That shame mangrove has been completely uprooted by Trump.
The reason people felt ashamed is that they felt fidelity to certain norms -- so their cheeks would turn red when they knew they had fallen short, explained Dov Seidman, the author of the book How: Why HOW We Do Anything Means Everything and founder of the How Institute for Society and LRN.
"But in the kind of normless world we have entered where societal, institutional and leadership norms are being eroded," Seidman said to me, "no one has to feel shame anymore because no norm has been violated."
To be clear: People in high places doing shameful things is hardly new in American politics and business. What is new, Seidman argued, "is so many people doing it so conspicuously and with such impunity: 'My words were perfect,' 'I'd do it again.' That is what erodes norms -- that and making everyone else feel like suckers for following them." Whether President Richard Nixon was or was not a "crook," he gave the impression of feeling ashamed that anyone would think that he was. Not so with Trump.
Nothing is more corrosive to a vibrant democracy and healthy communities, added Seidman, than "when leaders with formal authority behave without moral authority. Without leaders who, through their example and decisions, safeguard our norms and celebrate them and affirm them and reinforce them, the words on paper -- the Bill of Rights, the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence -- will never unite us."
Just consider one scene in another Trump case, about the Mar-a-Lago classified documents. It was after a federal grand jury subpoenaed Trump in May 2022 to produce all classified material in his possession. Notes written by one of his lawyers quoted Trump as saying, "I don't want anybody looking through my boxes. I really don't," and making the following statements: "What happens if we just don't respond at all or don't play ball with them?" and "Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"
Better for whom? Only one man.
That's the point. Trump wants to destroy our social and legal mangroves and leave us in a broken ethical ecosystem, because he and people like him best thrive in a broken system. He keeps pushing our system to its breaking point, flooding the zone with lies so that the people trust only him and the truth is only what he says it is. In nature, as in society, when you lose your mangroves, you get flooding with lots of mud.
Responsibility, especially among those who have taken oaths of office -- another vital mangrove -- has also experienced serious destruction. It used to be that if you had the incredible privilege of serving as U.S. Supreme Court justice, in your wildest dreams you would never have an American flag hanging upside down (carried that way by hooligans who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021) outside your home, let alone your wife sending emails urging senior officials to overturn the 2020 election. Your sense of responsibility to appear above partisan politics to uphold the integrity of the court's rulings would not allow it.
Not anymore -- as Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito recently demonstrated. And before that, in 2016, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was way out of line herself when she denounced presidential candidate Trump as a "faker."
Civil discourse and engaging with those with whom you disagree -- instead of immediately calling for them to be fired -- also used to be a mangrove.
In a column I wrote in 2016 under the headline "The Age of Protest," Seidman observed that "people everywhere seem to be morally aroused" and that is "generally a good thing" when it comes to confronting issues like racism or abusive policing. But when moral arousal manifests as moral outrage -- and immediate demands for firings -- "it can result in a vicious cycle of moral outrage being met with equal outrage, as opposed to a virtuous cycle of dialogue and the hard work of forging real understanding."
Many universities today seem to be in the grip of a progressive ideological framework that divides the world into hierarchies of colonizers and the colonized, oppressed and oppressors, racists and anti-racists -- and now pro-Zionists and anti-Zionists. As a result, those who fall on the wrong side of those binaries feel the need to stay silent or risk being ostracized. The first impulse in too many cases these days is to seek cancellation, not conversation.
In November 2022, the Heterodox Academy, a nonprofit advocacy group, surveyed 1,564 full-time college students ages 18 to 24. The group found that nearly 3 in 5 students (59%) hesitate to speak about controversial topics like religion, politics, race, sexual orientation and gender for fear of negative backlashes by classmates.
Civility itself used to be a mangrove. During the COVID-19 pandemic I found comfort in watching old movies like "Inherit the Wind," which came out in 1960, when I first saw it at the age of 7. It was loosely based on the 1925 Scopes "monkey trial." Rewatching the film as a nearly 70-year-old journalist, I couldn't help laughing at a courtroom scene when the lawyer, Henry Drummond -- who was defending a local schoolteacher who was teaching the science of evolution -- notices that there is a microphone in the courtroom from station WGN in Chicago. The Scopes case was the first time a trial was covered live by a radio broadcast.
"Radio!" Drummond thunders into the WGN live microphone. "God, this is going to break down a lot of walls."
"You're not supposed to say 'God' on the radio!" the WGN announcer fires back.
"Why the hell not?" Drummond asks.
"You're not supposed to say 'hell,' either," the announcer says.
You are not supposed to say "hell," either. What a quaint thought. That is a polite exclamation point in today's social media.
Another vital mangrove is religious observance. It has been declining for decades: A March 29, 2021, Gallup report noted that "Americans' membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup's eight-decade trend." Bad timing because, as Enrique Lores, the CEO of HP Inc., once remarked to me, "Today we have the power to part the Red Sea" -- but too often "without the Ten Commandments."
Locally owned small-town newspapers used to be a mangrove buffering the worst of our national politics. A healthy local newspaper is less likely to go too far to one extreme or another, because its owners and editors live in the community and they know that for their local ecosystem to thrive, they need to preserve and nurture healthy interdependencies -- to keep the schools decent, the streets clean and to sustain local businesses and job creators.
But a recent study by Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern found that in 2023, the loss of local newspapers accelerated to an average of 2.5 per week, "leaving more than 200 counties as 'news deserts' and meaning that more than half of all U.S. counties now have limited access to reliable local news and information."
So now the most partisan national voices on Fox News, or MSNBC -- or any number of polarizing influencers such as Tucker Carlson -- go straight from their national studios direct to small-town America, unbuffered by a local paper's or radio station's impulse to maintain a community where people feel some degree of connection and mutual respect. As in nature, it leaves the local ecosystem with fewer healthy interdependencies, making it more vulnerable to invasive species and disease -- or, in society, diseased ideas.
In a 2021 interview with my colleague Ezra Klein, Barack Obama observed that when he started running for the presidency in 2007, "it was still possible for me to go into a small town, in a disproportionately white conservative town in rural America, and get a fair hearing because people just hadn't heard of me. They didn't have any preconceptions about what I believed. They could just take me at face value."
But then Obama added: "If I went into those same places now -- or if any Democrat whose campaigning goes in those places now -- almost all news is from either Fox News, Sinclair news stations, talk radio or some Facebook page. And trying to penetrate that is really difficult. It's not that the people in these communities have changed. It's that if that's what you are being fed, day in and day out, then you're going to come to every conversation with a certain set of predispositions that are really hard to break through."
Alas, we have gone from you're not supposed to say "hell" on the radio to a nation that is now being permanently exposed to for-profit systems of political and psychological manipulation (and throw in Russia and China stoking the fires today as well), so people are not just divided, but being divided. Yes, keeping Americans morally outraged is big business at home now and war by other means by our geopolitical rivals.
More than ever, we are living in the "never-ending storm" that Seidman described to me back in 2016, in which moral distinctions, context and perspective -- all the things that enable people and politicians to make good judgments -- get blown away.
Blown away -- that is exactly what happens to the plants, animals and people in an ecosystem that loses its mangroves.