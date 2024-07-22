What Biden’s decision not to run means for America

Biden’s presidency already has reshaped towns across America with everything from broadband to insulin price caps to a (unfortunately temporary) refundable child tax credit that helped reduce child poverty by half. All that is an immense legacy.

With the announcement that he is withdrawing from the race, Biden builds on that legacy — and once more it is less about Washington than about the difference his choice not to run again will make around the country and the world. My guess is that because a Democrat is now more likely to win the White House, Russia is less likely to defeat Ukraine and China is less likely to go to war with Taiwan. Women are more likely to be able to get a legal abortion. The Education Department is more likely to survive and so, for that matter, is a healthy American democracy.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. I would prefer to see a competition to choose as nominee the person most likely to beat Trump, but Democrats will have to sort that out.

What is clear is that Joe Biden had a productive term in office and should be proud of his accomplishments. But without diminishing those achievements, historians may look back in their assessments of Biden’s presidency and paraphrase what Shakespeare wrote in Macbeth: Nothing became his presidency like the leaving of it.