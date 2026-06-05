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What can India do to stop the Capital flight?

What can India do to stop the Capital flight?

State-run lenders have borrowed on New Delhi’s behalf during past external crises.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:56 IST
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