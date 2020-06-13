For months now, we have been hearing about the ‘war’ against the coronavirus disease. Those who are ‘battling' it on the ‘front lines' such as doctors, nurses, hospital staff and essential workers are called ‘COVID-19 warriors.’ Our governments have set up ‘war rooms’ to track the progress against the virus. Some have pointed out that the economic fallout of the lockdown calls for ‘post-war’ policy measures. But others have warned against employing the terminology of war to speak of a pandemic.

Of course, they are right. This is not war and it calls for an entirely different approach to the matter at hand. And yet, since the war metaphor is here to stay, how might we understand why the comparison seems particularly apt at a visceral level?

Though not everyone is participating equally in this ongoing battle, all of us are implicated -- there are those who are battling for their lives and those who are putting their own lives at risk to save others. And then there are a whole lot of us, watching this drama, this pitched battle, as it were, between human beings and an unseen virus, unfold. Waiting, watching, helplessly hoping or wringing our hands in soap, sanitiser and despair.

If we are lucky to have the vantage of spectatorship, then it is also impossible not to be moved by the great tragedy of it all. At the time of writing, 425,888 people had died of COVID-19 globally. As we finally hear of cities in India, too, becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and deaths, we wonder in unexpected moments, thoughts intruding upon our consciousness like explosives going off nearby, whether it will be our loved ones who will contract the infection next or whether it will be us. And sooner or later, we land on a question that has been with us for a long time -- what does it all mean, anyway?

For there seems to be no sense in how this pandemic is upsetting and uprooting lives. This may not be a deadly disease for most, but there is something random about who gets infected and to what extent. As if this were not enough, there is also something random about who gets treatment and how soon. The talk of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases and those with co-morbidities doesn’t really help. There is no escaping the fact that most of us – scientists, doctors and policymakers included – are groping in the dark. We just don’t know enough about this disease or how to defeat it.

How do we wrap our heads around this -- this shattering of hum-drum ordinariness and the accompanying intimation of a lack of meaning in our lives? We may have had rare or periodic glimpses of this condition before, but now this psychological reality appears like it is here to stay.

It’s not easy having an existential crisis on a battlefield. But if we really think about it, we will see that making sense of the human condition has always been the toughest battle that people have fought, perhaps, from the very start. We have been at it forever, inventing culture and mythology, science and technology to help us through this conundrum. And here we are, asking the same question once again: What does it all add up to? Is there any sense in how it operates? What is our role in all of this? And what are we supposed to do?

When Arjuna asks this question on the battlefield to Krishna, the dialogue between the two ends when the former is granted a vision of the immensity of life as reflected in the universe-enveloping form of the Lord. Perhaps it is our turn now to see the same but reflected in the form of a microscopic virus. Or more simply, maybe it’s time, as the poet William Blake wrote, to try and see a world in a grain of sand.