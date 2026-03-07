<p>India stands at a decisive economic crossroads. With a GDP of approximately $3.7 trillion and a target to breach the $5 trillion mark in the near term, and an even bolder ambition of $30 trillion by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision, the country is marshalling every available resource — infrastructure investment, digital transformation, manufacturing push, and global capital. </p><p>Yet one of the most powerful and immediate levers remains underleveraged: women's participation in India's formal workforce.</p><p>The numbers are stark. India's Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) stood at approximately 41.7% in 2023-2024, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) — its highest level in recent years, and a notable improvement from 23.3% in 2017-2018. But context matters. The global average FLFPR stands at 48.7%, and the OECD average is approximately 67%. Against peer economies, India's performance reveals a significant structural gap.</p> .<p>Compare this to countries that have made women's economic participation a national priority. Iceland leads the world at roughly 70%, backed by generous parental leave and affordable childcare. Sweden sits at about 70%, Norway at 61.8%, Canada at 61%, and Germany at 56.5%. Even within Asia, China reports female participation rates well above 60%. India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, ranks among the lowest in its income bracket — a troubling anomaly for an aspiring economic superpower.</p><p>The economic cost of this gap is not academic. Research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that closing the gender gap in India's labour force participation could increase its GDP by as much as 27%. On a $3.7 trillion base, that translates to nearly a trillion dollars in additional economic output.</p> .<p>The Bain & Company report From Aspiration to Action puts it even more ambitiously: a 45% ($14 trillion) contribution from women's workforce will be integral to India's $30 trillion goal by 2047 — but this requires doubling FLFPR from the current 35-40% range (for ages 15–59) to approximately 70%, creating a 400-million-strong women workforce.</p><p>The structural barriers are well-documented. Over 60% of India's working-age women remain outside the labour force. Of those who do participate, more than 90% are engaged in the informal sector, with little access to social security, maternity benefits, or legal safeguards. The Economic Survey 2024 highlights that women's unpaid care work — cooking, childcare, elder care — contributes an estimated 3.1% to GDP but goes entirely uncompensated, trapping millions of women in economic invisibility. The ‘homemaker norm’, disproportionate domestic burden, limited access to safe transport, and lack of affordable childcare infrastructure collectively act as a tax on women's productivity.</p> .<p>The rural-urban divide deepens the problem. An estimated 76.9% of rural women working are employed in agriculture — often as unpaid family labour — while urban women with mid-level education face a participation dip due to a mismatch between their qualifications and available opportunities, combined with the perceived low value of entry-level wages relative to domestic work.</p><p>The international evidence, however, offers a clear roadmap. Nations with high FLFPR share a common policy architecture: universal, affordable childcare; flexible work arrangements; pay equity legislation; and strong public infrastructure around women's safety and mobility. Norway's boardroom quotas and parental leave system, Sweden's State-funded daycare, and Germany's flexible apprenticeship programmes for women returning to work are not social experiments — they are economically productive investments that show measurable returns in GDP, tax revenue, and household consumption.</p> .<p>India has begun to move. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women has risen, and government schemes around self-help groups, the MGNREGS, and skilling initiatives have nudged rural participation upward. The Ministry of Labour's 2025 Round Table Discussion on female workforce participation articulated a target of 70% FLFPR by 2047. These are encouraging signals, but they need to translate into structural reform at scale.</p><p>India's $5 trillion economy is achievable — several projections suggest it will happen by 2026-2027 on current growth trajectories. But sustainable, inclusive, and high-quality growth beyond that milestone will require a fundamental rethink of how the nation deploys its most abundant resource. Adding even 100 million productive women to India's formal economy is not a gender policy — it is a macroeconomic imperative. The countries that understood this early are now wealthier, more stable, and more competitive for it. India cannot afford to learn this lesson late.</p><p><em>Suchita Dutta is Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br></em><br></p>