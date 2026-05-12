What India must prepare for in a post-war West Asia

<p>For decades, the concept of strategic autonomy served as the centrepiece of India’s foreign policy. It was a doctrine predicated on the belief that a rising power could indefinitely avoid the friction of picking sides while reaping the benefits of a multipolar world.</p><p>The war in Iran has exposed the limits of this assumption by revealing that the 'friend to all' policy carries a price New Delhi was not prepared to pay. As the conflict reaches a strategic stalemate defined by mutual threats, coercive blockades, and inconclusive talks, India finds itself caught in a trap. The region is no longer a theatre where India can act as a neutral observer. Now, the twin blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman has held the world economy to ransom, exposing the fragility of India’s economic and diplomatic standing.</p>.India’s foreign policy tightrope in West Asia.<p>This crisis has held a mirror up to India, revealing a mediation deficit where New Delhi remained noticeably mute while its rival, Islamabad, took centre stage. It is a bitter pill for many to swallow that Pakistan, not India, has hosted the rounds of talks between the United States and Iran. This strategic displacement has led observers to argue that India has fumbled the moment by staying away from the conflict.</p><p>From Tehran’s perspective, the perception is increasingly that India is not a neutral player; but it is instead aligning itself with the US-Israel camp. Such a shift jeopardises the strategic autonomy India worked so hard to build. Tehran’s resilience suggests it will likely view India as a partner whose reliability is tethered to US sanctions waivers rather than a deep civilisational commitment.</p><p>Yet the cost of this diplomatic displacement is not merely symbolic; it manifests in the tangible erosion of India’s most critical regional infrastructure. New Delhi must prepare for a post-war Iran by recognising that its $500 million investment into developing the Chabahar port is far more than just a commercial deal; it is a significant geopolitical and strategic move. This port was intended to be an economic pathway to the rest of the world, specifically to circumvent Pakistan and connect to Central Asia. However, that dream is currently hindered by the expiration of a temporary US sanctions waiver on April 26.</p><p>With Washington threatening a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran, the space for ambiguity is shrinking. To move forward, India must look at this conflict as a blueprint for the next. This means safeguarding India’s economy requires a sovereign maritime insurance pool to protect trade from regional chaos and the oil shocks that risk pushing millions of Indians into poverty.</p>.'Cut imports, curb foreign currency spending': PM Modi makes fresh appeal, calls West Asia crisis biggest in 10 years.<p>Tehran's view of New Delhi is undoubtedly coloured by India’s strategic silence, which critics argue suggests that India has raised its global profile but not its actual influence. While India historically tried to maintain a strategic balance between Iran and Israel, that balance was tipped by closer ties to Tel Aviv, effectively destroying the chance for New Delhi to emerge as a mediator. If the war continues, India may reach a breaking point where it is forced to choose between Iran’s resources and the trade and support of the US and Israel.</p><p>Even Russia is watching closely; while the Kremlin is currently reaping the rewards of higher energy prices, those benefits are likely short-term. Russia's own ambition to use the North-South corridor through Iran to reach India is now up in the air.</p><p>Moving forward, New Delhi must shift the nature of its Iranian engagement, replacing its current dependency with a more robust, mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Iran remains the cornerstone of the International North-South Transport Corridor, a vital entry point for trade with Russia and Central Asia. However, as the conflict has shown, befriending everyone does not mean influencing anyone. The ambition for India to be a global power must move beyond pageantry and ruling by spectacle to address the reality that it remains a middle power, defined by events rather than shaping them.</p><p>Ultimately, India’s preparation for a post-war West Asia must involve a shift toward internal strengthening and self-reliance. The lesson of the US-Iran conflict is that modern war often results in a victory where all parties have lost but pretend they have won. To avoid being a casualty of such a victory, India must ensure that its ties with Iran are built on a foundation that can withstand a harder US stance. The price of strategic autonomy is no longer a debate for academics as it is being paid by citizens in fuel shortages and a falling rupee. For India to truly reclaim its influence, it must move beyond sustained ambiguity and act with the genuine agency that its status as a rising power demands.</p><p><em><strong>Bahram Kalviri is a PhD Scholar, Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>