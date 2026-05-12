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What India must prepare for in a post-war West Asia

What India must prepare for in a post-war West Asia

Tehran's view of New Delhi is undoubtedly coloured by India’s strategic silence, which critics argue suggests that India has raised its global profile but not its actual influence
Bahram Kalviri
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:05 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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