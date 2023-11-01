What is the true picture of unemployment?

There has been some concern that India’s low female LFPR could be due to measurement issues. Or maybe the questionnaire is faulty. When women who work for household enterprises are asked, “Are you working”, they might respond in the negative. But if asked, “Are you contributing to the household product (say handicraft, or cottage industry),” they might respond in the affirmative. The International Labour Office has also agreed that Indian data collection needs to be tweaked to get the true picture of the commercial and economic value of women’s work. Despite this deficiency in the methodology, the difference between 21.1% in PLFS and the minister’s 37% claim is too big to explain. So, who is right?