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What it takes to go from digital Bharat to divine Bharat

Technology must also reduce discretionary power in administration. Transparent digital systems can significantly curb corruption and improve efficiency
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:23 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 01:23 IST
OpinionPanoramaDigital India

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