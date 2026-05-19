What it takes to go from digital Bharat to divine Bharat

<p>India’s journey over the last few decades has been extraordinary. A nation once associated with poverty and food scarcity has transformed into a global economic force, a technological innovator, and the world’s largest democracy. Today, Bharat stands confident on the global stage with immense opportunities for growth, innovation, and leadership.</p>.<p>Our achievements in digital infrastructure have been remarkable. From digital payments to direct benefit transfers, technology has improved governance, transparency, and financial inclusion. The world increasingly recognises India as a pioneer in digital public systems. But every phase of material progress raises a deeper civilisational question: what comes next?</p>.<p>Recently, the seer of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Vijayendra Saraswathi, spoke about the journey from ‘digital India’ to ‘divine India’. This idea deserves serious reflection.</p>.<p>Divinity, in this context, is not limited to rituals or religion. A divine society is one where citizens live without fear, justice is accessible, governance is fair, and ethical conduct becomes a way of life. It is a society rooted in Dharma — righteous living and collective responsibility.</p>.<p>For such a transformation, India must strengthen the foundations of democracy.</p>.<p>India’s democratic framework rests on four pillars — the legislature, the executive, the judiciary, and the free press. While strong in principle, these institutions often suffer from corruption, inefficiency, political interference, and erosion of public trust.</p>.<p>The bureaucratic system, for instance, still carries colonial-era characteristics. Designed originally to administer control rather than empower citizens, it often creates distance between administrators and the public. Governance must shift from a ‘ruler mindset’ to a ‘service mindset’.</p>.<p>Civil servants should function as partners in development, closely connected to grassroots realities. One reform worth debating is the creation of an independent national executive commission, similar in autonomy to the Election Commission, to oversee appointments, transfers, and accountability of senior bureaucrats. Such a structure could reduce political interference while preserving democratic accountability.</p>.<p>Technology must also reduce discretionary power in administration. Transparent digital systems can significantly curb corruption and improve efficiency.</p>.<p>The judiciary remains the moral backbone of democracy, yet delays in justice continue to burden ordinary citizens. Cases often drag on for years, making justice inaccessible to many.</p>.Rebalancing the relationship between the State and the citizen.<p>India requires structural judicial reforms. Establishing regional Supreme Courts in the North, South, East, and West could reduce case burden and improve accessibility. Simultaneously, accountability mechanisms should exist to address clear cases of miscarriage of justice without compromising judicial independence.</p>.<p>Justice delayed weakens public faith in institutions. Speed, fairness, and transparency must become central to judicial functioning.</p>.<p>India’s greatest strength is its youth population. Every year millions enter the workforce with aspirations for meaningful employment. If opportunities do not match expectations, frustration and social instability can grow.</p>.<p>Agriculture and rural industries can become major engines of employment. Food processing, agro-based industries, storage infrastructure, and export-oriented enterprises can create sustainable jobs while strengthening local economies.</p>.<p>Economic growth must also remain environmentally responsible. Industries such as steel and coal are highly water-intensive. India must encourage adoption of advanced, water-efficient technologies and incentivise sustainable industrial practices to protect ecological balance.</p>.<p>India’s diversity of faiths is one of its greatest strengths. Governance should not control religion but ensure that religious practices do not disturb social harmony or constitutional order.</p>.<p>Places of worship should function autonomously under transparent and accountable systems. A national framework ensuring financial transparency <br>and adherence to constitutional <br>principles can help maintain both religious freedom and social stability.</p>.<p>At a deeper level, all religions converge on common values — ethical living, honesty, compassion, and service to others. This shared moral foundation can become the unifying force behind Divine Bharat.</p>.<p>The transformation of a nation begins not merely in institutions but within individuals and families. When honesty, discipline, and moral responsibility become part of everyday life, society naturally becomes stronger and more harmonious. From such a society, honest leadership inevitably emerges, and honest leaders guide nations toward lasting progress.</p>.<p>India’s civilisational values have always emphasised dharma, selflessness, and collective well-being. If every family consciously nurtures these values in the next generation, the journey from Digital Bharat to Divine Bharat will not remain an aspiration – it will become a lived reality.</p>.<p>Another challenge facing democracy <br>is conflict between institutions themselves. At times, friction between the <br>executive, judiciary, and legislature <br>creates paralysis and delays implementation of important decisions.</p>.<p>To address this, India could explore the idea of state and central ‘Supreme Democratic Commissions’ consisting of representatives from all democratic pillars along with eminent public figures and neutral observers. Their role would be to mediate institutional conflicts and preserve constitutional balance.</p>.<p>Such bodies would not replace democratic institutions but strengthen coordination between them. The President of India, acting within the constitutional framework, could serve as the final authority, guided by the recommendations of these commissions. No institutional reform alone can create a great nation. Laws can regulate conduct, but they cannot create character.</p>.<p>The journey from ‘digital Bharat’ to ‘divine Bharat’ is, therefore, not merely technological or political — it is moral, cultural, and civilisational. Digital systems provide efficiency; dharma provides direction.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an Alexander von Humboldt fellow and former deputy <br>director of DRDO)</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>