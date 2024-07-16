What makes American education alluring?

In recent years, India’s higher education regulators, such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), have launched initiatives like the National Credit Framework (NCrF), Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), and dual degree programmes to improve India’s higher education landscape. These steps reflect a recognition of existing challenges and a commitment to improvement. Extolling the advantages of the National Education Policy 2020 at a university convocation in Bengaluru, AICTE Chairman Prof T G Sitharam emphasised the importance of independent learning, critical thinking, and advanced technology proficiency amid global industry disruptions. He advocated for flexible, multi-disciplinary education focusing on research and practical training. However, achieving such goals requires adequate groundwork, support systems, and resources.
With such improved measures, fewer Indian students might need to travel abroad, particularly to the United States, for higher studies. According to the Open Doors Report by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, approximately 268,923 Indian students were enrolled in American higher education institutions during the 2022–2023 academic year. In 2023 alone, the US issued 130,839 student visas to Indian students. The US remains the top destination for Indian students, with 69 per cent of respondents in Oxford International’s Student Global Mobility Index 2022 favouring it. The 2022–23 academic year saw a 35 per cent increase in Indian students at US universities.
The influx of Indian and other international students to the US can be attributed to several factors. Most Indian students in the US pursue science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) degrees, with about 75 per cent enrolled in STEM programmes during the 2022–2023 academic year. Popular majors among them include engineering, computer science, and data science. Additionally, business and management programmes, especially MBAs and specialised master’s programmes in finance, marketing, and international business, are highly sought after.
Four key areas highlight the perceived superiority of American education: quality and diversity of education, global recognition and employability, infrastructure and resources, and cultural and personal development. American institutions offer advanced, rigorous, and diverse curricula with various courses and specialisations catering to varied interests and career aspirations. Research opportunities in the US are significantly more advanced, and the flexibility to pursue interdisciplinary studies is a big attraction. Global recognition and employability are also critical factors. In the 2024 Times Higher Education rankings list, among the top 10 in the world, seven universities are American. These rankings enhance institutions’ reputations and the perceived value of their degrees, impacting employability. American universities have strong industry connections, and alumni networks significantly influence job placements. In terms of infrastructure and resources, many American universities provide substantial financial aid and scholarships to international students, making education more affordable. The scope for cultural and personal development on American campuses is unmatched.
The multicultural environment exposes students to different cultures, enhancing their global outlook and communication skills. Extracurricular activities are given ample importance, fostering holistic development.
In contrast, Indian universities, despite efforts at revitalisation, continue to struggle in several areas: research funding and resources are inadequate, industry links and collaborations are weak, and there is an overemphasis on theoretical learning at the expense of practical skills. Many institutions lack flexibility, and there is rigidity in curriculum and pedagogy. Overcrowded classrooms and high student-teacher ratios hinder personalised learning and mentorship. Stakeholders often report a mismatch between academic training and industry needs, resulting in lower employability rates among graduates.
Despite these challenges, Indian universities have the potential to improve, provided substantial investment is made in research activities, libraries, and sports facilities to enhance the overall student experience. Upgrading facilities and student support services, including career counselling and mental health resources, is crucial. Indian universities must build robust partnerships with international institutions for student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research, and conferences. Implementing skill development programmes aligned with industry needs and fostering a strong alumni network can help secure internships and job placements. Increased government aid for scholarships and financial assistance could make higher education accessible and affordable for a broader segment of students. Since the 1968 National Policy on Education, there has been a demand to allocate 6 per cent of the GDP to education. However, sadly, the allotment has remained meagre, from 2.8 per cent to 3.1 per cent since 2013.
While Indian higher education officials have demonstrated commitment to progress, much remains to be done to curb the exodus of students seeking education abroad, restore faith, and maintain the quality of our education system. These reforms are positive, but their success will depend on sustained effort and substantial investment in the educational infrastructure and ecosystem.
(The writer is a professor and dean of Christ deemed to be University, Bengaluru)