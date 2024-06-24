What markets think of Modi 3.0

It is clear that India Inc and stock market investors perceive the Modi 3.0 government as being pro-business, in spite of coalition constraints, if any. It was the Modi 2.0 government that drastically reduced the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent in 2019–20. The Modi 2.0 government had also announced a lower rate of 15 per cent for newly incorporated domestic companies. It had also announced an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key sectors to create national manufacturing champions. Modi’s vision for India rests on the growth of a few giant companies, at the cost of the labour-intensive SME sector.