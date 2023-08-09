What Oppenheimer meant

The dominant assumption within Russia and the West was that Russia would become the sole inheritor of the Soviet nuclear arsenal and would be responsible for its control and maintenance. As the collapse of the Soviet Union sparked fears over securing unsecured bomb-grade materials in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, it was necessary for Russia to co-operate with Ukraine to remove and dismantle its tactical nuclear weapons. Back then, Ukraine perhaps had no idea that Russia would subject it to nuclear blackmail three decades later.