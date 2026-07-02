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What proves you are Indian?

What proves you are Indian?

In the absence of such a framework, the Government of India will keep telling citizens what does not constitute proof of who they are.
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Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 22:07 IST
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OpinionIn PerspectiveIndianCitizenship Act

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