What proves you are Indian?

<p>Recently, a senior official from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/minister-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> made a point lawmakers have repeatedly made, and citizens have been oblivious to: An Indian passport is a travel document. It attests to your nationality when you cross a border.</p>.<p>Under the country’s laws, it is not proof of a person’s citizenship. The statement sparked social media furore. However, the storm missed the point entirely.</p>.<p>The scandal is not that the government said it now. The scandal is that, seven decades after the Constitution came into force, India has yet to designate a single document as conclusive proof of citizenship – a gap that affects millions.</p>.<p>This is because Article 5 of the Constitution grants citizenship at commencement, and the Citizenship Act of 1955, which governs the acquisition and termination of citizenship.</p>.<p>The Act is precise about how citizenship is gained – by birth, descent, registration, or naturalisation – but silent on how it is to be shown once obtained.</p>.<p>It creates no certificate of citizenship, no citizens’ register. It empowers the Central government to frame rules, but as of June 2026, no nationwide evidentiary framework has been established.</p>.<p>What exists is a patchwork. The Aadhaar card – issued to over 1.3 billion residents – is proof of identity and residence, not citizenship.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court in the Bihar electoral rolls case last August confirmed this point. The voter ID establishes electoral eligibility; the PAN card is a fiscal instrument. The birth certificate, the closest approximation, records the fact of birth but not the citizenship status of the parents.</p>.<p>Regarding the passport, Section 6(2)(a) of the Passports Act, 1967, requires the issuing authority to verify citizenship before granting a passport. The MEA’s position is therefore paradoxical: if the state has already satisfied itself of citizenship before issuing the document, why cannot the passport serve as evidence of that fact?</p>.<p>The answer is in Section 17 of the same Act, which states that the passport shall always be the property of the Central government, and in the legal exceptions under which the holders of passports who are aliens, diplomatic couriers, for example, or people travelling on special authorisation, may lawfully have passports.</p>.<p>Because non-citizens can, in narrow circumstances, hold Indian travel documents, the passport cannot serve as conclusive domestic proof. Moreover, the passport is revocable – it may be impounded, and it expires. Citizenship, on the other hand, is a legal status, which is continuous, diffuse and, until it is terminated, indefinite.</p>.Explained | If a passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does? .<p><strong>Lessons from NRC</strong></p>.<p>The distinction between status and evidence of status is well understood in constitutional law; the dangers of the latter’s absence are less so. The National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam – subsequently proposed at the national level – demonstrated this starkly. When the burden of proof rests on the individual, as it did on 1.9 million people who were dropped from the Assam NRC, the absence of a reliable evidentiary framework does not produce neutral outcomes. It entrenches exclusion along lines of poverty, religion, and ethnicity, falling hardest on those least able to bear it.</p>.<p>In February 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament said that the voter card, passport, Aadhaar, PAN card, and birth certificate were not definitive proofs of citizenship and that the question is dealt with solely under the Citizenship Act, 1955. A Press Information Bureau FAQ released in December 2019 admitted that there were no documents as yet finalised to prove citizenship under a nationwide NRC. Six years on, they remain undecided.</p>.<p>This is untenable. A democracy founded on universal adult suffrage and the rule of law cannot simultaneously demand that citizens prove their citizenship and decline to specify how that proof must be furnished. The MEA official’s candour is welcome, but candour without remedy is a mere diagnosis. What is needed is legislation, or at a minimum, a statutory framework under the Citizenship Act: a clear, accessible, non-discriminatory evidentiary standard; procedural safeguards for those who cannot meet it through no fault of their own; a quasi-judicial adjudication mechanism with a right of appeal; and an explicit bar on using the process as a tool of exclusion.</p>.<p>In the absence of such a framework, the Government of India will keep telling citizens what does not constitute proof of who they are. The minimum that citizens can demand from their government is clarity on what does.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an assistant professor of Law at Manipal University, Jaipur)</em></p>