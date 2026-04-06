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What Raghav Chadha’s ouster signals for AAP

What Raghav Chadha’s ouster signals for AAP

For a party where central leadership calls the shots and dissent is rarely aired in public, such gaps are conspicuous.
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:52 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:52 IST
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