<p>The sudden removal of Raghav Chadha as the Aam Aadmi Party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha has set tongues wagging in political circles, raising an uncomfortable question for the party: is all well within its tightly controlled inner circle?</p>.<p>For a party that has carefully cultivated an image of ideological cohesion and disciplined messaging under the stewardship of Arvind Kejriwal, even a whiff of internal discord is enough to trigger speculation. And in politics, as they say, there’s rarely smoke without fire.</p>.<p>Chadha, long regarded as one of the party’s most articulate and media-savvy faces, is no ordinary functionary. Young, sharp, and telegenic, he has been among the AAP’s most effective communicators since 2014 — whether taking on opponents in televised debates or raising people-centric issues in Parliament. His interventions have often reflected the party’s core plank: governance rooted in public welfare rather than political theatrics. That makes his abrupt exit from the Rajya Sabha not just a procedural matter but a political signal.</p>.<p>Official explanations, as expected, have been measured and non-committal. Yet, within the labyrinth of Indian politics, absence often speaks louder than presence. Chadha’s reported absence from key party meetings in recent months has only added fuel to the fire. For a party where central leadership calls the shots and dissent is rarely aired in public, such gaps are conspicuous.</p>.I am a river that turns into flood when time comes: Raghav Chadha warns AAP after demotion in Rajya Sabha; party hits back.<p>The question that naturally follows is whether Chadha’s equation with Kejriwal has hit the buffers. Kejriwal’s detractors have often portrayed him as a leader intolerant of criticism, one who brooks no dissent within the party. In 2015, several founding members of the party were shown the door after airing their differences with Arvind Kejriwal. Some went so far as to liken the party to a “Khap Panchayat” and alleged that it had degenerated into a “dictatorship” under Kejriwal’s leadership. While neither Chaddha nor Kejriwal has publicly acknowledged any rift, political observers are reading between the lines. AAP, unlike older parties with entrenched factions, has historically projected unity as its strength. But as the party expands beyond Delhi into states like Punjab, the pressures of growth inevitably test internal equations.</p>.<p>Leadership in a rapidly scaling political outfit is a delicate balancing act. Emerging leaders often walk a tightrope — expected to grow in stature yet not cast shadows that are too long. Chadha’s rising national profile, his frequent visibility in policy debates, and his appeal among urban voters may have inadvertently altered internal dynamics. In politics, proximity to power can be both an asset and a liability.</p>.<p>There is also the larger context to consider. AAP has, in recent times, found itself navigating turbulent waters — legal challenges, governance scrutiny, and electoral ambitions beyond its traditional strongholds. In such a scenario, leadership tends to consolidate control rather than diffuse it. Decisions that appear abrupt on the surface may, in fact, be part of a broader strategy to tighten the party’s command structure.</p>.<p>Yet, sidelining a leader like Chadha carries its own risks. Political parties thrive not just on central authority but also on the diversity of voices within. Chadha represents a generation of politicians who are fluent in both policy and communication—a rare combination in today’s landscape. His ability to connect complex issues with everyday concerns has made him a valuable asset, particularly in urban constituencies where AAP seeks to expand.</p>.<p>If his removal is indeed indicative of deeper tensions, it raises uncomfortable questions about how AAP manages internal dissent and ambition. Is the party inadvertently clipping the wings of its own rising stars? Or is this merely a temporary recalibration, with Chadha expected <br>to return to the fold once the <br>dust settles?</p>.<p>For now, both leaders have chosen silence over speculation. But in politics, silence is seldom neutral — it is often strategic. Whether this episode is a storm in a teacup or the beginning of a more pronounced shift within AAP remains to be seen.</p>.<p>What is clear, however, is that the party stands at a crossroads. As it aspires to transition from a regional force to a national contender, it must navigate the complexities that come with scale — managing ambition, maintaining cohesion, and sustaining its founding ethos. <br>The handling of leaders like Chadha will be a litmus test of that evolution.</p>.<p>In the end, politics is as much about perception as it is about reality. And right now, the perception that something is amiss within AAP is gaining ground. Whether Kejriwal and his team can nip this in the bud or whether it snowballs into a larger narrative will shape the party’s trajectory in the months ahead.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Delhi-based journalist)</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>