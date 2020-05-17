What’s in a NAM? The possibility of a new economic bloc

Even as the demand for an economic package grew louder in the wake of the total shutdown of economic activities, the Prime Minister’s announcements elaborating his vision of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan) raises hope of renewed growth. The Prime Minister’s vision statement has been followed by a series of explanations of the programme the government has envisaged. The cumulative loss of revenue to the exchequer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in international trade, an important part of our economic growth, are yet to be determined by the government, but these surely are some stunning figures.

The present economic crisis is very different from any of the earlier ones, which were born out of local or specific isolated conditions, like the 1991 Balance of Payments crisis or the 2008-9 economic meltdowns. The presence now of a strong and stable dispensation in New Delhi with strong political will seems to be a positive factor in terms of the prospects of economic reconstruction. Yet, whether the four elements and five pillars that Prime Minister Modi so powerfully catalogued will be able to keep the economic edifice from collapsing is a million-dollar (or Rs 20-lakh-crore, if you prefer) question. Time will tell.

The emphasis on a self-reliant economy, matching infrastructure development, technology-driven governance and administrative systems, vibrant demography and building a strong and viable supply chain arrangement to cater to demand-supply requirements are the five pillars that Modi and his team expect will bail out the domestic economy. But beyond the confines of the domestic economy, there lies a vast area of regional and global trade that the Union government is yet to tap and tackle.

Frequent pronouncements about this being the ‘Asian Century’, and more specifically the ‘Indian Century’, have not materialised despite the major initiatives already made in pursuit of this dream. In view of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, New Delhi will now have to do much more than just tweak policies and look for band-aid solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19, made some noteworthy points that are likely to greatly influence our foreign policy and the way India conducts its global trade in future. Making a significant reference to the present crisis and Delhi’s outreach through medical supplies to the grouping’s 120 countries, Modi suggested that we need to work out a new template of globalisation “based on fairness, equality and humanity”.

The call for “a new template” assumes importance in the light of apprehensions about the impending collapse of the existing global trade structures. At the very least, international economic institutions, existing bilateral and multilateral agreements, institutions and relations are set to undergo massive changes. As national governments increasingly turn to the existing global mechanisms, they also realise the limitations of these institutions in resolving the conflicts, both trade and political/military. The trade war between the US and China, fought bitterly out in the open, affecting the global supply chain systems, remains unresolved till date and is likely to manifest as a much larger problem in the days to come.

India’s share in global trade in 2019 through export of goods and services was to the tune of $322.8 billion. This trade figure, calculated in dollar terms, actually amounts to a 0.4% reduction since 2015, but a 22.3% rise over the 2018 figures. This rise could be directly attributed to the US-China trade war. An analysis of trade figures shows that almost half (47.8%) of India’s exports by value were to Asian countries and immediate and distant neighbours in the region, while 19.3% exports were to Europe and 18.8% to North America. The question for us in India in this whole context is that of preparing ourselves for the emerging global trade architecture.

The socialist states have failed and wound up, capitalism is in a crisis, and the regional emerging economies (like the Asian Tigers) are history, devoured by China. After over 20 years of America’s ‘unipolar moment’ following the end of the Cold War, a new bi-polar world is rapidly taking shape, dominated by two strong economies, and creating space for a third and formidable new economic block. If during the US-Soviet Cold War, the world saw the emergence of a Non-Aligned Movement that primarily was concerned with preventing the next world war and with the development and emergence of the global South, could we now evolve that bloc into one that sidesteps the US-China war over trade, technology and standards dominance and benefits from the best that both sides have to offer – a ‘Non-Aligned Economic Movement’, if you will?

The Prime Minister’s call for ‘a new globalisation template’ could be followed up with a meeting of NAM trade and finance ministers meeting to initiate the idea of a NAM-centric trade block, which should propose new global trade rules, provide avenues for negotiations, implement and monitor global trade, build capacity in developing economies and put in place a new dispute redressal mechanism. It will be a long journey, but it can start with a small step.