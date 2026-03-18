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What should students learn in the age of AI?

What should students learn in the age of AI?

Today, a student can generate an essay, summarise complex readings, solve mathematical problems, or receive explanations on nearly any topic within seconds.
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Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 19:35 IST
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