What the mandate means

Now that the new government has been sworn in, let me begin with the delicious irony of the general election result: the party leading the formation that has won and has formed the government feels it has lost; and the party leading the formation that will sit in the Opposition feels it has won. From the perspective of India’s democracy though, the people appear to have made their choice judiciously and delivered a near-perfect mandate: the government has done reasonably well and has a vision for the country’s future, so let us vote for continuity; but the ruling party was threatening to become too strong for its own good, so we will reduce their numbers to teach them a lesson. We need a strong Opposition, so let us strengthen them; but they need to learn to be a responsible Opposition and do not yet have our trust to form the government, so we will stop them short.