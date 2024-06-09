What voters want

The results hold lessons for all political parties, and for the political class as a whole. For two consecutive terms, the BJP had 282 and 303 seats on its own in 2014 and 2019, respectively, heading an NDA government without having to suffer the compulsions of coalition politics. More than 30 seats short of simple majority this time, now the Prime Minister has to run a real coalition government. The party and Modi therefore, though experienced in coalition politics, will have to tread cautiously. Many of the core issues, like Uniform Civil Code, may have to wait. There are reports that the coalition partners are not averse to UCC, provided there is sufficient consultations with all stakeholders. To work in a consensual mode is the challenge now. It may be easier to do so in foreign policy and economic reforms.