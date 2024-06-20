What we can learn from our fathers

Unlike mothers, who are mostly stereotyped, fathers come in varying kinds. We have the dutiful ones as well as the happy-go-lucky ones. There are the gentlemanly types and the boisterous sorts. Many are disciplinarians, but others are moderate. On the one hand, there are those who are involved in monitoring their children closely; on the other hand, there are the detached fathers who do not participate much in the raising of their children. Whatever personality type a father belongs to, in general, all fathers love and care for their children unconditionally. They are ordinary men who turn into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers for their children. A father is indeed a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love!