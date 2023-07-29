In the early days of MeritTrac, we had done some assessments for a small professional services company but had difficulty collecting payments from them. It was a small amount, but as a start-up, every payment mattered to us. One day, out of desperation, I went to the CEO’s office, waited in the reception area for a couple of hours and kept bugging the receptionist/manager for the payment. After a while, the CEO stormed into the reception area, seething with anger and literally threw the cheque at me — saying that he never wants to see my face again. Mumbling a thank you, I rushed out clutching the cheque.

Years later, after the acquisition of MeritTrac by the Manipal Group, I was a part of a committee in Manipal to select partners for a large services outsourcing deal — and lo behold the person who walked in was my old friend (the same CEO) to make a pitch. His face fell on seeing me there; he managed to mumble some niceties and got on with the presentation. In my mind, the visuals of our last meeting were playing out including his angry outburst that he never wanted to see my face again — and here he was, forced to make a presentation in front of me. I remember sitting there and reflecting on the concept of the karmic cycle, which has fascinated humanity for centuries.

‘What you sow, so you reap’ encapsulates the essence of karma, suggesting that the actions we take in life, whether positive or negative, bear consequences that manifest in our experiences. At the heart of this profound cosmic law lies the ego, a complex psychological construct that shapes our perceptions and influences the karmic cycle. Let’s delve into the interconnectedness of ego and karma, exploring how understanding and transcending it can lead to a more conscious and harmonious existence as an entrepreneur and as a human being.

Karma, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘action’ or ‘deed’, outlines the principle that our actions have consequences. The seeds we sow through our thoughts, words, and deeds set in motion a series of reactions that eventually return to us. The karmic cycle perpetuates this continuous interplay, creating a cause-and-effect dynamic that governs the unfolding of our lives.

The ego, often synonymous with the ‘self’ or ‘I’, is the mental construct that gives us a sense of identity and individuality. It shapes our desires, fears, and perceptions, and influencing the choices we make in life. Our actions, driven by the ego’s desires and aversions, become the seeds of karma. Positive actions grounded in selflessness and compassion sow seeds of positivity, while negative actions rooted in selfishness and harmful intentions sow seeds of negativity.

The ego’s entanglement with the karmic cycle arises from its strong identification with the outcomes of actions. When success, recognition, or pleasure result from positive actions, the ego tends to claim ownership, fostering pride, and attachment. Conversely, when faced with the repercussions of negative actions, the ego may resist accountability, leading to denial and defensiveness.

Recognising the ego’s role in perpetuating the karmic cycle becomes a crucial step in breaking free from its influence. Spiritual practices such as meditation, self-inquiry, and mindfulness help cultivate awareness of the ego’s patterns, leading to a gradual detachment from its hold. This will help us make conscious choices that align with higher values and contribute positively to our karmic destiny.

An essential aspect of the karmic cycle is the law of cause and effect. Selfless actions, performed without attachment to outcomes, create positive karma that enhances spiritual growth and well-being. Understanding that the ego’s desires often lead to entangling karmic consequences, as individuals and entrepreneurs, we can consciously shift towards acts of kindness, compassion, and service, thereby planting seeds of positivity in the karmic field.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to interview Anita Rajan, the journalist who wrote The Billionaire’s Apprentice, chronicling the fall of Rajat Gupta, the former Global Managing Director of McKinsey who was later convicted and jailed for insider trading. In our conversations, we discussed how Gupta’s downfall can be partly attributed to his ego-driven behaviour. As a prominent figure in the business world, his success and connections fostered a sense of invincibility and entitlement. Overconfidence in his influential network led him to share confidential information, disregarding ethical boundaries and underestimating potential consequences. His desire for prestige and influence may have influenced decisions that prioritised personal interests over ethical considerations. His ego hindered self-reflection, making him dismiss concerns about his actions. Complacency and resistance to advice further contributed to his slide down this slippery slope.

We see this cycle repeat — different stories, but the same underlying themes. Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is a recent example. In our own personal and professional lives, most of us would have seen stories like this. These cases serve as a grim reminder of the perils of unchecked ego in leadership, and the importance of humility and self-awareness in business.

This lesson is also etched in one of the summaries of the Bhagavad Gita, verse 3.34: `Each is prone to follow his nature, His senses stormed by earthly pleasure, Submit not to them they be your foe, Else you will reap whatever you sow.’

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE.)

