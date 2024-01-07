What’s in an election?

For that reason, as with any form of cancer, the gradual disappearance of democracy can only be prevented if it is spotted early. The question that voters must ask themselves is not whether they are getting to vote. Instead, they must ask whether they are getting to hear enough bad news about their country (sadly important, because most autocrats suppress bad news). They must also check if they are able to question the president or prime minister, protest on the streets, and rely on the courts to rule against the government.