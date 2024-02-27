What’s NExT for medicos?

Why now, seven-and-a-half months later, are they seeking stakeholder feedback on the same topic once again? Does this indicate an attempt to revamp the existing regulations? Moreover, it is alarming to see that the Minister of Health and Family Welfare is establishing a committee on NExT when the conduct of NExT through any other agency or authority is the statutory privilege of the NMC and not the government, as specified under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Under Section 15 of the Act, inter alia, the conduct of a National Exit Test (NExT) is the statutory mandate of the NMC.