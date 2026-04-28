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When a broken leg shifted roles

When a broken leg shifted roles

Through the chaos of her special mind emerged an affectionate person
Renuka Menon
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:06 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:06 IST
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