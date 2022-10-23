When big tech and billionaires begin to decide the world’s fate

In the late-1800s, after the American Civil War, a handful of businessmen thrived in the northern United States as industrialisation took off. Across multiple sectors, including mining, steel and the railways, monopolistic corporations — known unironically as ‘trusts’ — controlled over 70% of the market, and thereby, access to essential services.

Naturally, the often big, burly, middle-aged men at the helm of those monopolies frequently twisted the law. The railroads and shipping magnate, Cornelius Vanderbilt, was among the most notorious. Defying the government on one occasion, he famously quipped, “What do I care about the law? Haven’t I got the power?”

By the end of the 1800s, opinion had soured significantly against the old monopolists, whom the public infamously labelled the ‘Robber Barons’. When Woodrow Wilson became President, he was firmly convinced about the need for anti-trust legislation to keep the country together. “If there are men in this country big enough to own the government of the United States,” he said, “they are going to own it.”

It has now been more than a century since Wilson’s anti-trust laws, and yet, the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. The defining attribute of the world today is that billionaires — and especially tech barons — are often able to send countries to war, empower autocrats, silence dissidents, and somehow get you to hate your neighbour.

Take a look at what the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has been up to in recent times, for instance. I’ve long been nervous about Twitter’s efforts to sell itself to Musk, because handing over the world’s most powerful propaganda platform to the world’s richest man instinctively sounds like a terrible idea.

This isn’t exactly about Musk, though; I don’t think I would want even Mahatma Gandhi or Mother Teresa to run Twitter with a free rein. But it is, perhaps, at least a little about Musk. Even before he floated the Twitter deal (and then backed out, and then re-entered it again), Musk was infamous for supporting the most maniacal voices on the internet. He’s inclined to bring back Donald Trump, Kanye West and anti-Semitism. His radical concept of ‘free speech’ envisions empowering bloodthirsty hate-mongers who are already a staple of social media.

But don’t look much further than war-torn Ukraine for the frightening implications of Musk’s market power. In the midst of fire and brimstone — and disrupted internet access — Ukraine’s resistance forces have relied heavily on Musk’s network of over 2,000 satellites for basic communications. But after tweeting a controversial peace plan meant to appease Russian President Vladimir Putin, Musk hinted that he would stop sponsoring Starlink, as the satellite network is known.

Musk later walked back that threat with a fuming “to hell with it”, but the morale-crushing damage had already been done. In Ukraine, desperate resistance fighters became soberingly aware that their fate was in the hands of one man — and it wasn’t Putin.

Musk is not alone, of course, in the power he wields. In most countries, transferring power from private enterprises to the government is no better than living under monopolies. Facebook, for instance, has been accused of submitting control over online discourse to ruling parties and autocrats, in return for market access.

The problem is that, by its very nature, technology tends to gravitate toward existing monopolies, because nobody wants to join new platforms that have few users. You are on Twitter, after all, only because everybody else is on it. The key to a more secure world, therefore, lies in somehow decentralising that market power.